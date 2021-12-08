SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new facility where Tennesseans can safely dispose of household hazardous waste materials like antifreeze, paint thinner, pesticides and fluorescent bulbs is opening soon in Sevier County thanks to a joint effort from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) and community group Keep Sevier Beautiful.

“This is an excellent opportunity for anyone to dispose of household hazardous waste,” Lisa Hughey, director of TDEC’s Division of Solid Waste Management, said. “It offers convenience for such disposal, and we are grateful to Keep Sevier Beautiful for leading this effort.”

The facility, which will be open to all households, will be located at 943 Centerview Rd., Sevierville and will open Dec. 13. Operation hours will be Monday-Friday 6:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. and Saturdays 7 a.m.- noon.

What hazardous materials you can bring

Tennesseans are encouraged to visit the facility to dispose of various items, including:

automotive and marine products such as fuel and oil additives

antifreeze

gasoline and diesel fuel

lawn and garden products such as pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers

home maintenance products such as oil-based paints, paint strippers and thinners, driveway sealant and roofing tar

medical needles and sharps (in puncture-proof containers)

items such as pool chemicals, aerosols and fluorescent bulbs

What hazardous materials you cannot bring

Items that cannot be accepted include:

explosives and ammunition

smoke detectors

laboratory chemicals

industrial chemicals

pharmaceuticals

cooking oil

construction materials

Additional information about the facility is available at 865-774-6677. For more information on Keep Sevier Beautiful visit this link.