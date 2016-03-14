Where were you during the Blizzard of ’93?

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Do you remember where you were 23 years ago this week? Many people were stuck in the snow during the Blizzard of 1993.

East Tennessee and much of the Eastern Seaboard were digging out from the superstorm in March of that year. The storm responsible for all of the snow, wind and even severe storms formed on March 12, 1993, in the Gulf of Mexico, just southeast of New Orleans.

The storm traveled up the Mid-Atlantic to the Northeast and across Nova Scotia before dissipating on March 15.

Measurable snow was reported from the Gulf coasts of Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, all the way through Maine and into eastern Canada.

Some of the official snow totals from around East Tennessee:

Knoxville: 14″

Tri-Cities: 14″

Chattanooga: 20″

Gatlinburg: 30″

Mt. LeConte: 69″

Many people may have seen more or less snow, but it certainly brought East Tennessee to a standstill for days. Across the U.S, it caused more than $8.7 billion in damage and 208 fatalities were attributed to the storm.

It’s a common misconception that the term “blizzard” means a lot of snow, but the true definition is sustained winds or gusts of 35 miles per hour or greater accompanied by falling and/or blowing snow which reduces visibility to a quarter mile or less for three hours or more.

This mean it technically doesn’t even has to be snowing to be classified as a blizzard. You just need snow to be blowing around.