While Tennessee investigates fraud accusation, the suspect is arrested for New Jersey sex crime charges

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) — A New Jersey native is under arrest on charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Richard Ziegler is accused of engaging in sexual acts with children under 15 years of age sometime between December 1981 and May 1987, in the township of Roxbury, New Jersey.

The Criminal Investigations Division of the THP found Ziegler in Oneida, where he was under investigation for allegedly falsified documents to obtain a driver’s license. During that investigation, Tennessee authorities became aware of the allegations out of New Jersey and notified the Township of Roxbury Police Department and Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

Zeigler was charged with Aggravated Perjury and Driver’s License Fraud in the state of Tennessee.