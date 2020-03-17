Closings
White House coronavirus task force to hold Tuesday briefing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — The White House coronavirus task force is set to hold a Tuesday morning briefing at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET with the latest on the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a briefing Monday afternoon, President Trump called on the country to come together, appealing on all Americans to help halt the spread of the virus.

Trump outlined the government’s newest recommendations, urging all older Americans and those at a high risk to stay home. The administration advised the public to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, not buy more than a week’s worth of groceries at a time, and cancel all discretionary travel.

As of Monday afternoon, the CDC reported over 3,400 cases of COVID-19 with 68 deaths. All U.S. states except West Virginia have reported cases.

The true fatality rate of the coronavirus isn’t known yet, but it appears to be 10 times higher than the flu, the United States’ top infectious disease expert warned lawmakers last week. The virus is more serious for those who are older or have health problems.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

