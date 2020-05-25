White House imposes coronavirus travel ban on Brazil

President Donald Trump answers questions during the daily briefing of the coronavirus task force in the Rose Garden of the White House on April 27, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House has broadened its travel ban against countries hard-hit by the coronavirus by denying admission to foreigners who have been in Brazil in the two weeks before they sought entry to the U.S. President Donald Trump has now banned travel from China, Europe and the United Kingdom and Ireland.

He had said last week that he was considering similar restrictions for Brazil. The restrictions are scheduled to take effect late Thursday. The U.S. leads the world in the number of confirmed cases, followed by Brazil, now Latin America’s hardest-hit country. Third on the list is Russia.