WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – First lady Dr. Jill Biden, is announcing this year’s holiday theme at the White House. She said the theme, “Magic, Wonder and Joy,” is designed for visitors to see the holidays through the eyes of a child.

The White House says the décor includes 98 Christmas trees, more than 142,000 lights and nearly 34,000 ornaments. There are also numerous tributes to the 200th anniversary of the publication of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

The first Christmas tree displayed inside the White House is decorated with wooden Gold Star ornaments that are engraved with the names of fallen service members.

The 18.5-foot-tall official White House Christmas tree, located in the Blue Room, celebrates cheerful scenes, landscapes and neighborhoods from across the country.

The East Room features Advent calendars counting down the days to Christmas with a surprise behind each number.

The official White House Menorah is on display in the Cross Hall, which runs between the State Dining Room and the East Room.

National Guard families will be among the first members of the public to see the decorations following an event hosted by the First Lady on Monday afternoon. The White House is also treating military families to a performance by the cast of the North American tour of the Disney musical “Frozen.”

It takes over 300 volunteers from across the country a full week to decorate the inside and outside of the White House, according to officials.

