PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Where do you go to get a great cheeseburger? According to those on the “Yelp” app, you need to head to Pigeon Forge and, more specifically, go to “Blue Moose Burgers & Wings.

It’s estimated that the average American eats about 60 burgers every year. With that in mind, Yelp went looking for the top burger. And in Tennessee, it is the Blue Moose.

No doubt this will start an argument between family, friends, and tastebuds, but that’s the place that took the top spot based on data from Yelp’s community of online reviewers.

The Blue Moose is located right off the Parkway. It opened its doors in 2007 and serves about a dozen different types of burgers. Plus, as the name states – all kinds of wings.

Credit: Don Hudson

Credit: Don Hudson

In addition to the top Yelp score, Trip Advisor and Google reviews give The Blue Moose a 4.5.

https://bluemooseburgersandwings.com/