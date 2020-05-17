Who will be the next ‘American Idol’? Watch tonight’s finale on WATE.

Breaking News
KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Who will be the next ‘American Idol’? Tune into the season finale tonight at 8 p.m. on WATE 6 On Your Side.

Due to COVID-19, contestants this season could not perform in front of an audience. Instead they sang from home.

Several big names are dropping by during the finale, including Rascal Flatts, Jordin Sparks and Kellie Pickler.

Arthur Gunn, Just Sam, Louis Knight, Dillon James, Julia Gargano, Francisco Martin and Jonny West all made to the top 7. The winner will be decided tonight.

