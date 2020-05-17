Who will be the next ‘American Idol’? Watch tonight’s finale on WATE.

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Who will be the next ‘American Idol’? Tune into the season finale tonight at 8 p.m. on WATE 6 On Your Side.

Due to COVID-19, contestants this season could not perform in front of an audience. Instead they sang from home.

VOTING for the WINNER of #AmericanIdol starts just a few minutes after the #IdolFinale begins! ALL TIME ZONES can vote at the same time!!! Keep your eyes👀, ears👂and hearts💙 ready to VOTE for #TheNextIdol!! Get ready for TONIGHT 8|7c only on ABC! pic.twitter.com/0JyXquR0ka — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 17, 2020

Several big names are dropping by during the finale, including Rascal Flatts, Jordin Sparks and Kellie Pickler.

Just a few 😉 big names dropping by during #TheIdolFinale tonight 💫 They'll see you at 8|7c on ABC! #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/Wjv5D0m1k4 — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 17, 2020

Arthur Gunn, Just Sam, Louis Knight, Dillon James, Julia Gargano, Francisco Martin and Jonny West all made to the top 7. The winner will be decided tonight.