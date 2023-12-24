(WATE) — If you have ever looked at a holly plant, you may have noticed that some leaves have smooth edges while others have spiky, pointed ones.

Interestingly, some holly plants display both types of leaves on the same plant. According to Phipps Observatory in Pennsylvania, the smooth and rounded leaves were the original type until an animal ate some of them. The plant then grew the leaves with an additional defense mechanism of poky spines.

The Phipps Observatory article writes that this fascinating phenomenon is called epigenetics. It means that the plant’s DNA remains the same, but a small chemical addition alters how the DNA is read and how the plant grows.

To better understand this, Phipps Observatory says to think of a cell as a tiny kitchen and the organism’s DNA as a large cookbook with recipes that make up the organism. Each recipe in the cookbook has directions for specific baking, which can be considered genes.

When the cells of an organism need to produce a protein, they obtain the particular recipe (gene) they require.

Epigenetics is like writing a note directly on the recipe in the cookbook the Phibbs Observatory article reports. The original recipe remains the same, but the note changes how the recipe is prepared. This change can also be passed on to the next generation.

One way to write a note on the recipe is to add a methyl group to a point on the DNA. According to the article, this changes how the cell produces the protein, ultimately affecting a physical trait in the organism.

Phipps Observatory reports that the spiny leaves of holly plants result from epigenetics and the precursor DNA methylation that comes from stress. Stress can be anything that poses a threat to the safety or well-being of a plant. When holly plants detect their leaves have been eaten, they try to protect themselves by growing spiny leaves.

