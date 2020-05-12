Why some Knox County businesses are opting not to reopen yet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Twelve days after Knox County salons were given the green light to reopen under phase one of the reopening plan, some businesses are still choosing not to reopen right away.

“It seemed too soon”

As of May 12, the Fox Den Hair Hangout is empty. Owner Brianna Officer made the choice to keep her salon closed, saying she didn’t feel completely safe reopening right now.

“It seemed too soon and I’m in direct contact with clients. I cut hair so I’m in their faces, if they have bangs, I’m literally in their face. So there’s no way I felt like I would be able to give my clients the experience that they’re used to,” Officer said.

The decision didn’t come easy for Officer, as the salon is her main source of income.

She tells WATE 6 On Your Side she has not received any unemployment, or small business loans. Before the reopening, she was not required to pay rent at her salon suite. Now that salons are allowed to reopen, she is required to pay her suite rent whether she is accepting clients or not. This, on top of paying her regular bills.

“It was hard for me to make the decision because I have to pay either way. But my clients’ safety is a little more important to me,” Officer said.

“If I didn’t need the money, I wouldn’t reopen”

Beth Boline, owner of Planet Xchange consignment store in West Knoxville was reluctant about reopening her store so soon.

Instead of reopening on May 1 with other retailers, she waited an extra week and reopened May 11. She says her decision was difficult because she wanted to stay closed, but there are employees involved and this is her livelihood.

“If I was the only employee here and didn’t need the money, no I wouldn’t [reopen]. I have to do the best I can to make sure that I have that income stream and that my employees have that income stream to make me feel safe as I can in that regard too,” Boline said.

Planet Xchange reopening procedures

Planet Xchange implemented various cleaning and social distancing measures to keep customers and employees safe such as:

Requiring all employees to wear masks and gloves while working

Keeping customers 6 feet apart by placing markers on the floor

Those who want to sell items to the store are being checked in outside

All customers are greeted with hand sanitizer

Plexiglass shields have been installed at registers

Employees’ temperatures are taken before they start their shifts.

Clothes that have been tried on but not purchased are being sanitized before they are put back out on the sales floor

The store is also offering an incentive for customers who wear PPE — 25% off total purchases will be given for any customer that wears a mask while inside.

What will it take to feel safe again?

Boline says even though she made the decision to reopen her business, she still does not feel completely safe.

“I don’t think I’ll feel 100 percent safe until there’s a vaccine for this,” Boline said.

Officer says she wants to wait a few more weeks to see how the numbers fluctuate.

“Opening sooner, I feel like it’ll probably get worse before it gets better and I don’t want to have to open up and then 2 weeks later have to close again,” Officer said.

Officer is aiming to reopen at the start of June, but her reopening will depend on how the first phase pans out. In the mean time, one way you can support your local stylists who are not working is to purchase gift cards for a future visit, or purchase their hair products.