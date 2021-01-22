Traffic accident causes widespread power outages in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — UPDATE 5:50 p.m. — The city confirmed a traffic accident Friday afternoon impacted the power grid that crews are working to resolve.

According to the city, the widespread power outages occurred just before 4:30 p.m. after a truck hit a transmission tower at the intersection of South Illinois Avenue and Union Valley Road.

Traffic is currently backed up for miles and drivers are being redirected at this time.

Crews were working to get power back up and running as soon as possible and expect power to be restored in the next two hours with the exception of the far southeast corner of the city, which may take more time, the city said, adding that its Electric Department phone lines have been affected by the outage.

The driver of the truck involved in the crash and the passenger reportedly suffered from injuries that were not life-threatening. Both were transported to local hospitals.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

EARLIER:

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city of Oak Ridge is reporting widespread power outages Friday afternoon.

Oak Ridge Electric Department phone lines are down due to the outage, the city said on its social media platforms. Crews are working to get power back up and running.

The cause of the widespread outages is currently unknown.

POWER OUTAGE: As of 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 1/22, there are currently widespread outages across the City of Oak Ridge. Crews are working to get power back up and running ASAP. City of Oak Ridge Electric Department phone lines are down due to the outage. — City of Oak Ridge (@cityofoakridge) January 22, 2021

This is a developing story.