Beth Chapman, Wife of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’, dies at 51

This 2017 photo provided by Mona Wood-Sword shows Beth Chapman in Honolulu. The wife of reality TV bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman is in a medically induced coma, a report said. Chapman is in the intensive care unit of Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Mona Wood-Sword via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Beth Chapman – the wife of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” – has reportedly passed away Wednesday morning.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only, today, she hiked the stairway to heaven,” Duane Chapman, otherwise known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” tweeted.

It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019

Beth, 51, was reportedly placed in a medically-induced coma over the weekend in Hawaii.

She was diagnosed in November 2017 with stage 2 throat cancer. She underwent successful surgery, but doctors later told her the cancer had returned. She began chemotherapy in December, and in April was rushed to a hospital in Hawaii with “serious breathing issues.”