Breaking News
Deputies search for men shooting BB gun at vehicles, people in West Knox County

Beth Chapman, Wife of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’, dies at 51

News
Posted: / Updated:

This 2017 photo provided by Mona Wood-Sword shows Beth Chapman in Honolulu. The wife of reality TV bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman is in a medically induced coma, a report said. Chapman is in the intensive care unit of Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Mona Wood-Sword via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Beth Chapman – the wife of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” – has reportedly passed away Wednesday morning. 

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only, today, she hiked the stairway to heaven,” Duane Chapman, otherwise known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” tweeted.

Beth, 51, was reportedly placed in a medically-induced coma over the weekend in Hawaii.

She was diagnosed in November 2017 with stage 2 throat cancer. She underwent successful surgery, but doctors later told her the cancer had returned. She began chemotherapy in December, and in April was rushed to a hospital in Hawaii with “serious breathing issues.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter