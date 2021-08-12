Wiggins sentenced to death for murder of Dickson County sergeant



DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man convicted of murdering a Dickson County sergeant has been sentenced to death.

The jury selected from Knox County residents announced punishment by death on the count of premeditated 1st degree murder and first degree murder in perpetration of felony crime.

A jury made the decision Thursday afternoon, which ended the fifth day of a sentencing hearing for Steven Wiggins.

Wiggins was found guilty of all ten charges stemming from the 2018 killing of Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker.

False Report

Premeditated 1st Degree Murder

Felony Murder

Theft of Property (Patrol Unit)

Theft of Property (Guns)

Criminal Impersonation Law Enforcement: 2 Counts

Tampering with Evidence

Arson of Vehicle

Abuse of Corpse

The jury was given the option to choose the death penalty or life in prison for Wiggins.

Another sentencing hearing on other lesser charges will be heard November 2, 2021.

*Editor’s note: a News 2 push alert incorrectly stated Wiggins was punished to death on three counts.