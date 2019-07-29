WILD VIDEO: Grasshoppers invade Las Vegas Strip

Video Credit: @365inVegas / Twitter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A dramatic video shows thousands of grasshoppers descending on the Las Vegas Strip. Some are calling it the “Great Grasshopper Invasion of 2019.”

The grasshoppers have invaded the Las Vegas valley over the past week thanks to a wet spring season in Southern Nevada. The Pallid-winged grasshoppers are migrating in a northward direction bringing them through the valley.

According to a local entomologist, the harmless grasshoppers will likely be around for a few more weeks.