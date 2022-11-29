HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — Firefighters are working to put out a wildfire in the mountains of Haywood County that has burned over 150 acres.

According to the National Forests in North Carolina, a fire was reported near Cold Springs Road in the Harmon Den area of Haywood County

As of Monday, the Hurricane Ridge fire has burned 150 acres with no containment.

Wildfire burns in Haywood County (Source: Haywood County Emergency Service)

Fire area keep out (Source: Haywood County Emergency Service)

Personnel gathered before fighting the fire. (Source: Haywood County Emergency Service)

Due to the proximity to I-40, smoke may impact visibility on the roadway, particularly in the mornings and evenings through Wednesday with flames visible along the east side of the road.

Officials are urging drivers to use caution while driving in the area. They are also asking people not to call 911 to report the fire or fly drones in the area.

Over 75 firefighters from the US Forest Service and North Carolina Forest Service are working to put contain and put out the fire.