Coronavirus: Knox County Board of Health approves going forward with state’s plan for reopening

William McCloud’s court date reset to July

News

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man connected to the investigation surrounding deceased Sullivan County toddler Evelyn Boswell had his court date reset to next month.

William McCloud appeared in Bristol Sessions Court on Wednesday for a violation of a protective order charge, which is unrelated to the Boswell case.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred in May when police say he assaulted his ex-girlfriend and struck an eight-year-old in the face.

A judge reset his court date to July 15.

McCloud and Angela Boswell, the grandmother of Evelyn, were charged with theft of property after authorities say they were arrested in North Carolina in a stolen vehicle that was the center of an AMBER Alert for Evelyn. That case was bound over to a grand jury earlier this month.

