William McCloud’s grandmother owns land next to pond at center of search for Evelyn Boswell

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 spoke with Mary McCloud, grandmother of William McCloud, Wednesday afternoon. She confirmed that she owns the land in Wilkes County, North Carolina, neighboring a pond being searched in connection to the AMBER Alert for Evelyn Boswell.

Mary McCloud told News Channel 11 that she is working with the authorities, but emphasized that the pond being searched belongs to her neighbor.

At a press conference in Sullivan County, Tenn. Wednesday afternoon, authorities confirmed that the pond in the Traphill community in North Carolina was being searched in relation to the active search for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

William McCloud is the boyfriend of Angela Boswell, grandmother of baby Evelyn.

