Williamson Co. EMA speaks after parent of local student confirmed to have coronavirus

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Doctors have confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Tennessee and people are already taking the precautionary steps to keep themselves and their families safe.

The state health department confirmed on Thursday that a 44-year-old father from Williamson County tested positive for COVID-19. The department said the man is currently in insolation at home.

Williamson County Emergency Management alongside the State Epidemiologist, Dr. John Dunn and Dr. Paul Jacob of the Williamson County Medical Center held a press conference with details on the situation.

“We continue to emphasize that the current risk to the general public remains low.” said Dunn

Jacob said the Williamson County Medical Center was notified on Tuesday that the man needed to be tested for the virus. He said an employee with full protective gear gathered a sample outside the Center on the same day.

Earlier in the afternoon, Battle Ground Academy, released a statement saying the man is the parent of one of their students.

In a statement the Academy said, “The current student of that family has no symptoms and will be kept out of school for precautionary reasons under the supervision of public health. Due to the incubation period of the virus, there is no evidence that the student was infectious at school.”

Nashville International Airport confirmed that on February 27 the man traveled, round trip to Logan International Airport in Boston. Airport officials haven’t confirmed what airline the man traveled on.

Dunn said currently, they’re not notifying other passengers that were on the patient’s flight.

“When this person (was) returning (they) were well.” said Dunn. He added that because the patient wasn’t symptomatic while traveling, notifying other passengers wouldn’t be consistent CDC guidance.

Williamson County Schools and the Franklin Special School District are both closed Friday and Monday.

Jason Golden, Williamson County Schools Superintendent said, “to give our custodial and contractors an opportunity to do that additional cleaning.”