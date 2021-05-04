Wilson Central athletic facilities take hit from storm

WILSON CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — Strong storms hitting areas of Middle Tennessee have left behind a trail of damage including at the athletic facilities at Wilson Central High School in Lebanon.

Bart Barker, public information officer for Wilson County Schools, said the baseball and softball fields took the brunt of the damage. The soccer field has less damage.

“It kind of looks like a shaft of wind came down in this bowl area, so to speak, and took out this fencing and two or three scoreboards,” Barker said while standing in the middle of the baseball field.

Wilson Central High School storm damage

Wilson Central High School storm damage

(Courtesy: Wilson County Schools)

Barker said maintenance crews are already at work cleaning up the damage, “We appreciate people offering to help. If you’re not authorized personnel, then please we ask to stay away for safety reasons.”

Tuesday night was slated to be Senior Night for the Wildcats. Barker said that has been canceled due to the damage left behind. However, he said the coach and team seem to be in good spirits. They are thankful no one was injured in the storm.

“Our district has been through a lot of natural disasters, whether there be a tornado or wind storm such as this, and they just keep punching through and rising to the challenges whatever may come there way. And, this is just the latest one for Wilson Central,” said Barker.

Barker added crews are working to repair the damage as quickly as possible.