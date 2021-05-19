Wilson County Fair and Tennessee State Fair combines the best of both worlds

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee State Fair and the Wilson County Fair will look different this year. That’s because the two fairs will become one.

This week, Governor Bill Lee signed into law the Fiscal Year 21-22 budget which included funding to merge the Tennessee State Fair with the Wilson County Fair to be held August 12-21 of this year.

For lovers of both fairs, have no fear because they will be combining the best of both worlds.

“This gives us great opportunity to showcase our state and every county in our state as part of the Tennessee State Fair,” explained Randall Clemons, President of Wilson County Promotions/Wilson County Fair. “We want to focus on the assets that the fair has had through the years of the Tennessee State Fair and bring those into the county fair that we presently have.”

Clemons added this year the fair will be expanded, “The Bluegrass Competition, the Clogging Competition, the Square Dancing Competition, that we have had for many years, will become Tennessee State Fair events. They’ve already been open to the entire state, but they will be expanded. Our livestock events will be Tennessee State Fair events, open to the entire state.”

Many people have asked, “What will the fair look like this year?”

Clemons answered, “It will look like the Wilson County Fair has, just with many great things added to it – as we have all the livestock; we have a statewide poultry show; we have the competitions that we’ve talked about. But, the Wilson County Fair will remain, as well. All of the events that are in the Expo Building will remain Wilson County events.”

There may also be possible funding for future improvements to roads and infrastructure leading to the Wilson County Fairgrounds site.

For the fair agenda see the Wilson County Fair website.