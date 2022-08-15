KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Highlands Festivals Inc. is searching for a designer to create the festival lineup poster for the 3rd Annual Bear Shadow music festival.

The designer whose poster is chosen will receive a $1,000 cash prize, 4 tickets to attend the 2023 Bear Shadow festival weekend and booth space to sell their artwork throughout the event. Entries will be accepted through Thursday, Sept. 15.

“The festival lineup poster is such an important promotional and commemorative element of live music festivals, and Bear Shadow is no exception. We have been fortunate to partner with amazing designers to create iconic posters incorporating special symbols from the Highlands area and the amazing talent that has been part of our first two events,” said Casey Reid, Festival Director and Founding Partner of Eleven Events.

Each poster must use at least one brand element, nine imaginary band names, include dates: April X – April X, 2023 and include Highlands, North Carolina.



Previous poster designs

“Now, we are excited to cast a national call for artists who would love to share their talents with us to design the festival lineup poster and have the opportunity to showcase more of their work at our third annual Bear Shadow event. We are looking forward to seeing what we anticipate will be creative pieces of art and awarding a lucky winner with the honor of putting their personal stamp on our 3rd Annual Bear Shadow music festival,” added Reid.

Those interested can visit https://bearshadownc.com/poster-contest to enter and see the full guidelines.

Highlands Festivals Inc. puts on the annual Bear Shadow music festival in Highlands, North Carolina. The 3rd festival is planned for April 2023 and will last three days.

The lineup for the festival will be announced in November. Past performers include Chuck Leavell, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Shelly Colvin, Band of Horses and Trampled by Turtles.