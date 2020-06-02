Win a day of fishing with Bill Dance in raffle benefiting Tennessee conservation

Television personality and sports fishing expert Bill Dance, left, jokes with Bass Pro Shops founder John Morris, center, and Mississippi Gov. Ronnie Musgrove, prior to the announcement, Friday, June 27, 2003, in Pearl, Miss., of the huge hunting and fishing emporium, as the first announced tenant in a new 780,000 square-foot development called Bloomfield that is planned for a site near the intersection of two major interstate highways in Pearl, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio Solis)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One lucky winner will win a fishing trip with famed angler and longtime Vols supporter Bill Dance as part of a raffle benefiting state conservation efforts.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has expanded its yearly elk hunting permit raffle to offer seven prize packages that include unique outdoor experiences and top-of-the-line equipment.

All proceeds of the raffle benefit the TWRA’s habitat conservation efforts. According to Chattanooga’s WTVC, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation raised $667,190 by selling 56,405 raffle tickets in 2019.

Check this out! @TNWildlifeFed has 7 unbelievable raffle packages including hunting, camping or even fishin' with me! 100% of the funds goes to support wildlife habitat restoration. Click here for more info https://t.co/SHZqb5gehu#billdance pic.twitter.com/8gQxZw5u1k — Bill Dance (@Bill_Dance1) June 1, 2020

The Day of Fishing with Bill Dance package includes a six-hour trip with Bill Dance, an Ascend 12T Sit-On-Top Kayak and a $1,000 Bass Pro Shops gift card for fishing gear.

Based on the winner’s preference, scheduling and weather conditions, “the trip could entail targeting giant catfish on the Mississippi River, jigging for Crappie or casting for largemouth bass on one of West Tennessee’s many lakes and resevoirs,” according to TWRF.com.

Dance, a Tennessee native, is a popular fishing personality best known for his trademark look of sunglasses and Tennessee Volunteers hat. His official Facebook page has more than a million followers and several blooper videos from his TV program have millions of Youtube views.

Raffle tickets are on sale through Aug. 16. For more information on prize packages and how to buy raffle tickets, visit www.raffle.twrf.net/.

