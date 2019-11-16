Win a free Ford if you can beat the world record marathon time

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- In 21 days your have the chance to win a brand new Ford. What’s the catch? You have to beat the world record time for a marathon.

Today officials from Run Loco joined GMT anchor Blake Stevens in the studio talking about he event featured in the video above.

The race will begin in Lenoir City and finish in the city of Loudon. The route features countryside and river views as well as small town venues. This race is also a qualifier for the Boston marathon.

Not feeling up to a full marathon that’s okay. The event features a half marathon, a 5-K and a Fun Run.

Runners must be at least 18 years old to win the free Ford. The current world record for men is two hours one minute and 39 seconds. The female world record is two hours 15 minutes and 25 seconds.

For sign up information click here.