Win free food for a year at Oak Ridge Chicken Salad Chick grand opening

People line up for the grand opening of Chicken Salad Chick in Knoxville, Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Chicken Salad Chick is celebrating the grand opening of their third location in the Knoxville area by giving one lucky guest free chicken salad for an entire year. After opening restaurants in Knoxville and Maryville, the specialty restaurant is expanding into Oak Ridge.

The fast-casual restaurant chain will open a new location at 1281 Oak Ridge Turnpike at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 24. Chicken Salad Chick serves 15 different styles of chicken salad and has expanded to more than 200 franchises in 17 states since its foundation in 2008.

The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick, which serves 4-5 people, per month for an entire year. One lucky patron among the first 100 will be randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year.

Guests can arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only.

On Wednesday, the first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio and a tall Chick coozie. The first 50 guests on Thursday will receive a free Chick tumbler.

The grand opening festivities will continue into the weekend with the first 50 guests who purchase a Chick trio on Friday to receive a free chick salad scoop or sandwich card for their next visit.

The giveaways will conclude on Saturday with all guests eligible to receive three Quick Chicks for the price of two all day long.