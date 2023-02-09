KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Strong winds moving through East Tennessee may be causing damage, with downed trees and power outages affecting some areas.

Thursday morning, a Wind Advisory was in effect for most of East Tennessee with a High Wind Warning in the Smoky Mountains according to the WATE Storm Team. Areas under the High wind warning may see wind gusts up to 70 mph whereas the areas under the Wind Advisory could see wind gusts up to 45 mph, Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere said. These advisories and warnings are set to expire at 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

Multiple areas in the Smokies have already been seeing strong winds, with Camp Creek in Green County reporting a 70 mph wind gust and an 80 mph gust being reported from Wears Valley in Sevier County, Cavaliere said.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday, the Great Smoky Mountain National Park reported that Cherokee Orchard Road and Laurel Creek Road were temporarily closed because of fallen trees. Additionally, over 15,000 Sevier County Electric System customers were out of power Thursday morning, with many of those customers being located near Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, and Wears Valley.

The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency also shared that burn permits would not be issued because of predicted high winds on Thursday. Burn permits were also not issued on Wednesday because of the potential of high winds.

EDITORS NOTE: This story has been updated with more recent wind advisory information.