KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Windy conditions are keeping Knoxville-area firefighters busy. A red flag warning has been issued for East Tennessee with the weather remaining sunny and breezy throughout the afternoon.

Rural Metro Fire crews responded around 3 p.m. to a brush fire on Pelleaux Road burning a wooded area between homes.

“Currently there is a burn ban in Knox County due to low humidity and strong winds,” said Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire. “If you call for a burn permit, you’ll find that out.”

A fire in Hawkins County has led to evacuations for some residents near the Austin Mill and Guntown areas.

Bagwell said that despite the strong gusts of wind, crews were able to get in front of the fire with their water hoses. He said crews dug with hand tools to create a fire line to prevent the flames from spreading any further.

Photos courtesy of Rural Metro

Burning brush in windy weather conditions can be dangerous, and Rural Metro asks citizens to be mindful of the forecast before starting outdoor fires.