KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As a way to recognize the growth of the wine industry, Governor Bill Lee has proclaimed May Wine and Grape Month in Tennessee.

According to the TN Department of Agriculture, the wine and grape industry in the state has grown 250% since 2013. In 2019, 86 growers grew on approximately 1,380 vineyard acres. The annual economic impact of the Tennessee grape and wine industry is estimated at almost $2 billion said the Department of Agriculture.

In 2022, a new law on wine went into effect allowing people to have wine shipped to them.

Three years ago, Tennessee created the Wine and Grape Board to help promote and support the growth of the industry. The board works to increase the number of wineries in Tennessee and improve the quality of wine produced by the wineries.

“The 68 wineries we have in Tennessee impact agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Our wineries provide employment for more than 600 people and our vineyards and wineries provide unique travel destinations.”

In the Smoky Mountains, there are several wineries offering people a taste of Tennessee’s wine. Many of the wineries grow their own grapes, like Sugarland Cellars Winery and Pleasant Hill Vineyards. To find a vineyard or winery, visit the Pick Tennessee Products website.