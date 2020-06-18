Wine release fundraiser to benefit Friends of the Smokies this Saturday

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Friends of the Smokies is holding a wine release fundraiser event Saturday.

Now in its eighth year, the Firefly Celebration celebrates the limited release of Sugarland Cellar’s Dance of the Firefly wine while raising funds for the national park nonprofit.

The Firefly Celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Robert A. Tino Gallery, 812 Old Douglas Dam Road. The Dance of the Firefly label features artwork from the longtime Sevierville artist. This year’s artwork by Tino is called “Summer Moon.”

Attendees will be able to purchase the muscadine wine and artwork. Dance of the Firefly wine will be sold for $20 per bottle, with all the proceeds going to Friends of the Smokies. The nonprofit says most of the muscadine grapes used in this year’s wine come from McMinn and Monroe counties.

In the last seven years, the sale of Dance of the Firefly wine has raised more than $140,000 for Friends of the Smokies, according to the nonprofit.

