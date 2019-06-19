Wisconsin man pleads guilty in Madisonville teen’s disappearance

MADISON, Wis. (WATE) – A Wisconsin man has pleaded guilty to his role in a Madisonville teen’s disappearance.

Under a plea agreement, Bryan David Rogers has pleaded guilty to one count of the superseding indictment, a count of transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of committing sexual assault.

Rogers was previously charged with persuading the minor to engage in sexual conduct for the purpose of capturing it on video, then transporting the video across state lines; as well as lying to the FBI about not having any in-person contact with the teen.

Court documents say Rogers met the teen through an online game wherein the teen told Rogers she was being sexually assaulted by her adoptive father. Rogers then allegedly persuaded the girl to engage in sexually explicit conduct and make a video recording, which she then sent to Rogers.

Previous story: Wisconsin man pleads not guilty in Madisonville teen case

Rogers is then accused of traveling to Tennessee and then returning to Wisconsin with the girl.

The Monroe County teen went missing on January 13 before being found in Wisconsin over two weeks later.

Sentencing is set for September 13.