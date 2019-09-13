Wisconsin man sentenced for role in Madisonville teen’s disappearance

MADISON, Wis. (WATE) – A Wisconsin man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison to his role in a Madisonville teen’s disappearance.

Bryan David Rogers had admitted to aiding the Monroe County teen to abscond from her home in January, taking her across state lines.

Under a plea agreement, Rogers pled guilty in June to one count of the superseding indictment, a count of transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of committing sexual assault.

Rogers was previously charged with persuading the minor to engage in sexual conduct for the purpose of capturing it on video, then transporting the video across state lines; as well as lying to the FBI about not having any in-person contact with the teen.

Court documents say Rogers met the teen through an online game wherein the teen told Rogers she was being sexually assaulted by her adoptive father. Rogers then allegedly persuaded the girl to engage in sexually explicit conduct and make a video recording, which she then sent to Rogers.

Rogers then traveled to Tennessee and returned to Wisconsin with with the teen.

The Monroe County teen went missing on January 13 before being found in Wisconsin over two weeks later.

