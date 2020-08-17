With flu season looming, health experts fear ‘twindemic’

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A medical worker applies a flu vaccine to a woman in Asuncion, on June 9, 2020, amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. – Health authorities in Paraguay are encouraging people over 60 and children to be vaccinated against the flu, also those who suffer respiratory diseases, to reduce complications of those who might contract the virus. (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE / AFP) (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With flu season on the horizon and COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, doctors fear people will forgo getting the influenza vaccine this year sparking a major problem for hard-hit healthcare facilities.

Health experts are warning of a potential “twindemic” with COVID and flu seeing a potential case uptick over the winter months, according to the New York Times.

For that reason, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield is urgently pushing people to get a flu shot and for companies to find ways to provide shots to its employees.

Along those same lines, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor, is saying the flu shot could “at least blunt the effect of one of those two potential respiratory infections.”

The CDC notes flu season happens in the fall and winter months with a usual peak between December and February. The impact of a flu season varies depending on the year. The CDC says flu activity usually starts to increase around October and can continue as late as May.

Flu and COVID share some symptoms: fever, headache, cough, sore throat, muscle aches and fatigue.

Doctors fear getting the flu can leave you in a position to a harsher case of COVID-19 and say getting both viruses at once could be a major problem.

Currently, there is no vaccine for COVID-19.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee talks about school reopening guidance and high school sports

Air travel not expected to recover until 2024

Fed wrestles with its next moves as virus stalls US economy

Dr. Deborah Birx urges Tennesseans to wear masks

Cocke County Schools delay start of fall semester

Oak Ridge Schools: Jefferson Middle staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Lee allows contact sports to resume

Local educators react to governor's recommendations for reopening schools

Ice Bears season start pushed back

ETSU releases fall semester plans

Survey shows more Knox County teachers prefer virtual class

Concerns remain for parents of special education students

Residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Oak Ridge senior living facility

Medic screening all donors for COVID-19 antibodies

University of Tennesse Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer says 'OK, team, we’re gonna win this one,'

Regal Cinemas new reopening date is Aug. 21

Sevier County schools to discuss reopening Monday

Pelosi: GOP in 'disarray' over COVID rescue bill

Positive COVID-19 case at Alcoa Middle School

McEnany: Schools, teachers considered 'essential'

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter