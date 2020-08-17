With flu season looming, health experts fear ‘twindemic’

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With flu season on the horizon and COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, doctors fear people will forgo getting the influenza vaccine this year sparking a major problem for hard-hit healthcare facilities.
Health experts are warning of a potential “twindemic” with COVID and flu seeing a potential case uptick over the winter months, according to the New York Times.
For that reason, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield is urgently pushing people to get a flu shot and for companies to find ways to provide shots to its employees.
Along those same lines, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor, is saying the flu shot could “at least blunt the effect of one of those two potential respiratory infections.”
The CDC notes flu season happens in the fall and winter months with a usual peak between December and February. The impact of a flu season varies depending on the year. The CDC says flu activity usually starts to increase around October and can continue as late as May.
Flu and COVID share some symptoms: fever, headache, cough, sore throat, muscle aches and fatigue.
Doctors fear getting the flu can leave you in a position to a harsher case of COVID-19 and say getting both viruses at once could be a major problem.
Currently, there is no vaccine for COVID-19.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: TN Dept. of Health reports over 130K total cases, more than 1,300 deaths
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 73 new cases, 46 recoveries & 2,241 active cases
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Cases up 1,289 with 19 new deaths in Saturday statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: A look at UT student’s typical day during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports one new death along with 111 new cases
- CDC says people who recover from COVID-19 are protected up to 3 months
- Coronavirus Tennessee: COVID-19 cases reach 130,458 with 1,947 new cases
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 43rd death since July 2, 48th total
- Metro Health Dept. reports 213 new COVID-19 cases in Nashville
- Nashville mayor to ease coronavirus restrictions on bars
- Florida sheriff bans deputies from wearing masks
- Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate
- COVID-19 testing is free, except when it’s not
- Coronavirus Tennessee: With the governor defending the state’s actions, COVID-19 cases rise by 2,118 and deaths increase by 24