Wolfstock Music Festival in Louisville postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Louisville, Tenn. officials have announced the postponement of the Wolfstock Music Festival as public closures ramp up amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally slated for May 22-23, Wolfstock Music Festival will now take place on Sept. 11-12.

All the original artists will still be performing on the new dates, including headliners Justin Moore and Chris Janson, and performances by Lindsay Ell, Joe Diffie, Ricky Skaggs, The Cadillac Three and Maryville’s own Jackie Lee. All tickets will be honored for the new dates.

“We want to thank everyone for their patience during these uncertain times,” said Tom Bickers, Mayor of the Town of Louisville. “Our top priority is the safety and health of our guests, artists, staff, and community as a whole.”

Ticket holders will receive an email in the next two weeks with instructions for a full refund if they are unable to attend Wolfstock Music Festival on its new dates.

“We hope everyone can still support Wolfstock on its new dates,” said Bickers. “We see this as a time to come together, after we get through the days ahead.”