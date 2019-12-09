Woman accused of starting Knoxville apartment fire with lighter fluid in court Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The woman who allegedly started a fire at a West Knox County apartment complex is expected back in court Monday morning for a hearing.

The fire broke out the night of October 1 at the Country Club Apartments. 70 people were displaced by the fire. In all, eight units were affected by smoke, water or fire damage.

RELATED: Woman found with lighter fluid at West Knox County apartment fire

Christina Waldman is charged with aggravated arson, aggravated assault on a police officer and resisting arrest. She’s accused of using lighter fluid to start the fire.

RELATED: Family shares heartbreak after losing everything in West Knox Co. apartment fire

Last month, a judge amended her bond to a $100,000 and GPS monitoring. We’ll keep you updated with her bond hearing as the day goes on.

.