Woman accused of starting Knoxville apartment fire with lighter fluid in court Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The woman who allegedly started a fire at a West Knox County apartment complex is expected back in court Monday morning for a hearing.
The fire broke out the night of October 1 at the Country Club Apartments. 70 people were displaced by the fire. In all, eight units were affected by smoke, water or fire damage.
Christina Waldman is charged with aggravated arson, aggravated assault on a police officer and resisting arrest. She’s accused of using lighter fluid to start the fire.
Last month, a judge amended her bond to a $100,000 and GPS monitoring. We’ll keep you updated with her bond hearing as the day goes on.
