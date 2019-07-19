Woman arrested after fleeing traffic stop, attempting to ram Knox County cruiser

Knox County sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman Friday morning after attempting to evade a traffic stop.

KCSO deputies stopped a white work van listed as stolen on Sherrill Boulevard around 8 a.m. Friday. A female driver fled the stop, attempting to ram a KCSO cruiser in the process.

The driver led deputies on a chase onto Pellissippi Parkway before it ended near the Blount County line and she was taken into custody.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.