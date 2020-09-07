Woman arrested after police pursuit through Loudon, Knox counties

(WATE) – A woman is in custody after a multi-agency police pursuit through two counties.

Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, a Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a female driver going over the speed limit along Martel Road in Loudon County and swerving in and out of her lane.

When the deputy attempted to stop the driver, a chase began.

Crystal Shubert

Source: Loudon County Sheriff’s Office

Loudon County and Knox County deputies teamed up to chase the driver. A blockade along Choto Road where the driver hit a patrol car. The pursuit was eventually terminated due to Shubert’s dangerous operation of her vehicle.

Approximately 10 minutes later the vehicle was spotted again on Turkey Creek Road by Knox County Deputies. The chase eventually came to an end along Pellissippi Parkway after the driver’s car broke down.

The driver, now identified as Crystal Shubert, is being held in the Knox County Detention Facility on several charges out of both counties. We’re also told she had multiple felony warrants out for her arrest.