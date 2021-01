WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – One woman is under arrest after the Tennessee Department of Correction said she tried to bring drugs into the Morgan County Correctional Complex.

Merenda Sue Jones, a food steward, was seen on camera dropping a package off within the facility. Upon further investigation, the package was found to contain marijuana.

Jones was arrested by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and is charged with felony introduction of contraband into a penal facility.