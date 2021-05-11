Woman arrested for shooting mom, kidnapping her twin babies in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman accused of shooting a young mom and kidnapping her twin babies in Savannah Tuesday morning has been arrested.

The 6-week-old boys, Lorenzo and Matto Rogers, were found unharmed in Rincon, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

Angela Montgomery, 23, now faces one aggravated assault charge and two counts of kidnapping.

Officers were initially called to the 1500 block of NE 36th Street shortly after 10 a.m., where they found 23-year-old Gabrielle Rodgers suffering from “critical” gunshot injuries. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

SPD learned the suspect had fled the scene with Rodgers’ twins, prompting an Amber Alert. Officials said they were looking for a white sedan and a woman who had initially been referred to as “Kathleen.”

Detectives got a lead that the suspect and the twins might be in Effingham County.

By 2:30 p.m., Montgomery was located at a Rincon home on St. Andrews Road in the Lost Plantation neighborhood. She was taken into custody by SPD detectives and SWAT, with help from the Rincon Police Department and Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The twins were recovered at the home unharmed but were taken to a hospital for medical evaluations.

“What happened today is every mother’s worst nightmare. We are so thankful that Matto and Lorenzo were located quickly and were ultimately unharmed,” said Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said. “This was an all-hands-on-deck approach. Everyone in the Savannah area was looking for this suspect and the twins.”

Minter said the case wouldn’t have moved as quickly as it did had it not been for tips from the community.

“SPD, and I’m sure the rest of the city, hopes to see the children’s mother make a full recovery and be reunited with her sons as soon as possible,” the chief added.