KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman in Crossville barricaded herself against officers in Cumberland County after they attempted to serve a warrant at her home Saturday.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office along with Lake Tansi Security officers went to a home on Apache Trail in Crossville to serve a warrant, according to a press release from CCSO. The suspect, identified by officers as Susan Stokes, 56, then barricaded herself inside and threatened to shoot at officers.

A SWAT team responded to assist and negotiators spoke to the suspect over the phone for about an hour without making any headway. Eventually, SWAT made the decision to deploy gas to force an exit.

SWAT deployed gas into the building, forced their way inside and apprehended Stokes without further incident.

Stokes is in custody on charges of violation of probation, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.