Woman assaulted while running on the Sequoyah Greenway, KPD searching for male suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was reportedly assaulted in a local greenway.

Early Friday morning, Knoxville Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of an aggravated assault that occurred in the 1200 block of Cherokee Boulevard, where a female victim says she was assaulted while running on the Sequoyah Greenway.

According to KPD, while running Friday morning, the victim indicated that she noticed an unknown man in shorts and running shoes, shirtless, running toward her.

The victim stated that as the man passed her, he struck her on the side of her head with a hard object wrapped inside of a white towel. She then observed the unknown subject run into the woods west of the 1200 block of Cherokee Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a white male, perhaps in his mid-40s, 5’5” with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a ball cap, khaki shorts, running shoes

and no shirt.

The victim sustained several minor injuries and declined medical evaluation, KPD said.

“A concerted effort between the Violent Crimes unit, the Violence Reduction Team and patrol officers has been launched to locate the suspect,” KPD release stated. “Additional patrol resources are being committed to the area of the assault until the suspect has been apprehended.”

The investigation is ongoing.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more about this incident and search for the suspect. We will update as additional details become available.

