Woman charged with child abuse after toddlers seen unsupervised outside UT Medical Center

A woman was arrested and charged with child abuse and neglect after her two toddlers were allowed to run across the UT Medical Center campus unsupervised, according to court documents.

Briana Potter was arrested and charged with child abuse, neglect and endangerment after multiple staff members at UT Medical Center reported her three-year-old and two-year-old were seen running around the emergency room entrance, roadway and nearby parking garage.

Potter had been warned by security officers to supervise her children. According to court documents, Potter laughed and said, “They are toddlers. They run around, that’s what they do.”

Witnesses observed Potter dragging one of the children on his behind back in to the lobby while the child was crying and screaming.

Court documents contend the children were in imminent danger of being hit by a vehicle or abducted with the frequency of vehicles in the area of the emergency room.