Woman convicted in 2018 Father’s Day stabbing homicide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The woman who cut a man’s throat on Father’s Day in a West Knoxville bar last year was convicted Tuesday, almost a year to the day of the incident.

A jury found Rickeena Hamilton, 39, guilty of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Her bond was revoked by the judge, and she was ordered into jail time to await of her sentencing in September.

The Knox County District Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday its district attorneys obtained the convictions against Hamilton after a 2-day trial; in which the attorneys told the jury about the June 17, 2018 incident:

The victim, Chaz Cox, 22, and his parents were at the Bullfeathers bar and restaurant in Farragut celebrating Father’s Day and shooting pool when at one point in the evening, Cox got into a fist fight with Hamilton. After the two were separated and Cox walked away, prosecutors say Hamilton rounded a pool table, pulled out a knife from her pocket and stabbed him once in the neck – then left the bar, laughing.

Officers at the scene of the violent crime found the knife used to stab him, which had been thrown in a nearby dumpster after Hamilton left Bullfeathers. Investigators say it was an attempt to destroy evidence.

Hamilton ‘s murder charge could get her 15-20 years in prison without the possibility of parole as well as an additional three-six years for tampering with evidence; however, the DA’s office says prosecutors will ask for an enhanced sentence based on Hamilton’s criminal history behavior.

Hamilton’s sentencing is set for Thursday, Sept. 12.