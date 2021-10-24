NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was critically injured after being hit by a tour bus on Lower Broadway.

The Nashville Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the intersection of Broadway and 4th Avenue for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. A woman reportedly was hit by a double-decker tour bus while crossing the street and while the bus was turning. When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered the woman trapped underneath the bus.

Once crews freed the woman, they transported her to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she is in critical condition.

JUST IN: NFD confirms a woman was hit and trapped under double decker bus on Broadway. She’s been transported to VUMC with critical injuries. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/7pWAAJyEGN — Nikki McGee (@NikkiMcGeeWKRN) October 23, 2021

A downtown safety ambassador told News 2 he saw the woman get hit and believes downtown streets need to be blocked off on busy nights for pedestrian safety.

“I’m sorry to say, but Nashville is done, this is like the purge. At night downtown you might see anything. Somebody might be naked walking down the street. I have seen almost everything,” he said. “Everybody’s getting drunk and they want to ride and they want to party. It’s not a good mix, they’ve got to shut these streets down.”

No citations were issued, according to Metro police on scene.

No other information has been released.