KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries Tuesday after Knoxville Police said her car hydroplaned into a tractor-trailer while driving on Interstate 40.

Officers responded to a crash on I-40 W near Alcoa Highway just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22. A woman, the lone occupant of a BMW sedan, sustained serious injuries and transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

A KPD release Wednesday said the woman remains in critical condition.

Based on preliminary information, investigators determined the BMW hydroplaned and crossed into the path of a tractor-trailer. The two occupants of the tractor-trailer weren’t injured.

The crash was investigated by the KPD Crash Reconstruction Unit.