Woman dies after falling from moving vehicle on Foothills Parkway

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have confirmed an 18-year-old woman died Tuesday night on the Foothills Parkway.

18-year-old Maiah Reilich-Godino of Eddington, Maine, was killed Tuesday when she fell from a moving vehicle on the Foothills Parkway between Chilhowee Lake and Look Rock near mile marker 13. Park rangers responded to the incident at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a park release, Reilich-Godino was sitting in an open window of the vehicle when the roof rack she was pulling up on disconnected from the roof. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and another passenger were not injured.

An investigation by park rangers is underway. No additional details are available at this time.