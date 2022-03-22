MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the woman killed in a shooting with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies late Monday.

The victim of the fatal shooting has been identified as 43-year-old Jessica Amber Schoverling.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were attempting to serve Schoverling a felony arrest warrant at a home in the 100 block of Dunn Road in Tellico Plains just after 11 p.m. Monday when they heard the wanted suspect speaking to another person inside the residence. MCSO said deputies “removed one subject unrelated to the arrest warrant from the residence and began to make entry.”

When they entered the residence, the deputies were met by the female suspect, whom MCSO says was brandishing an AR-15 style rifle: “The suspect pointed the rifle at deputies, forcing deputies to respond with gunfire.”

After the exchange of gunfire between the suspect and law enforcement, the suspect was able to close the door to the residence.

Deputies then established a perimeter and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Madisonville Police Department SRT were requested to the scene. “Attempts to make contact with the subject were made with no avail,” MCSO said.

After this, SWAT team members deployed a non-lethal chemical agent into the residence to try to get the suspect to comply with commands and surrender. Authorities then decided to make entry into the residence, and MCSO says “it was at this time SWAT Team members located the female subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the doorway with the rifle still in her hands.”

Medical aid was given to Schoverling and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave per policy following the deadly shooting and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now leading the Monroe County investigation. The circumstances of the felony warrant deputies had been attempting to serve prior to the gunfire are not yet known.

“At this time, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for all parties involved,” MCSO Sheriff Tommy Jones said Tuesday morning.

An autopsy will be performed at the Knox Regional Forensic Center. No officers were injured in the incident.