KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman is dead and one man was arrested after she reportedly fell from a moving vehicle on Highway 66. Sevierville Police say the incident took place around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers arrived to find the woman in the 1700 block of Highway 66 (Winfield Dunn Parkway) with severe injuries. Efforts by first responders from the Sevier County Ambulance Service and Sevierville Fire Department to revive the woman were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead. The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the vehicle, 42-year old John Davis II of Sevierville, was arrested for violation of an order of protection stemming from a previous arrest. The SPD Criminal Investigation Division and Accident Reconstruction Team are conducting a joint investigation into the incident.

