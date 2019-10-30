Woman facing DUI, child endangerment charges after crash with school bus in Greene County

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A woman now facing DUI and child endangerment charges after a crash involving a school bus in Greene County on Tuesday.

Kristin Bales. Source: Greene County Sheriff’s Office

Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested Kristen Bales after the crash on Tuesday morning.

She now faces charges of DUI, child endangerment and resisting arrest.

According to a THP report, Bales failed to stop at a red light on Highway 11-E when she hit both the bus and a pickup truck. There were 64 Unicoi County students and a teacher on the school bus at the time of the crash.

The teacher and one student were taken to the hospital to be checked out. No word on their conditions. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.