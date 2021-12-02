KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One woman is dead after being struck by a car on US Hwy 25E in Claiborne County late Wednesday.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Stephanie Partin, 38, was crossing the roadway around 11:44 p.m. when she was struck by a car.

THP said the sedan was traveling north near the intersection with Washington Avenue in Harrogate when Partin was fatally struck. An incident report states that there was no crosswalk in that location.

Partin died as a result of the crash. The THP reports that drug tests have been requested for both the driver and Partin but the results have not been returned. No criminal charges have been issued.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.