Woman flying to Columbus accused of smuggling infant in carry-on bag

MANILA, Philippines (WCMH/CNN) — A woman is in custody in the Philippines after she allegedly tried to fly out of the country with a six-day-old baby in her carry-on luggage.

NBC News reported Jennifer Erin Talbot was attempting to board a Delta flight to Detroit when the discovery was made. She was ultimately bound for Columbus.

Immigration officials say Talbot appeared to be traveling alone and only presented her own passport. When staff inspected her oversize carry-on suitcase, they found the infant inside.

“We worked in coordination with US-based airline who helped us apprehend the passenger at the boarding gate,” said Marlon Toledo of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) .

The woman claimed to be the child’s aunt, but did not have any evidence that they were related, officials set.

National anti-human trafficking investigators are now handling the case.