CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found inside a motel just yards away from Crossville City Hall.

Crossville Police were called around 11:15 Central Time to the Village Inn Motel, 11 Burnette St. An adult woman was found dead, alone in a room. The woman’s identity was not immediately known.

Statements are being taken from witnesses and evidence is being collected according to the Crossville Police Department. The Cumberland County District Attorney General’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are also involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the CPD at 931-484-7231.